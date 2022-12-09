NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard.

On Wednesday (Dec. 7) the suspect, pictured above, allegedly held a female victim a gunpoint before taking her purse and car keys. He then fled the scene in her vehicle.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect from a nearby surveillance video.

Anyone with information as to the identity and/or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact Seventh District Detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.