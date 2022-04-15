NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been nearly 100 days since New Orleans woman Becky Hendrix was last seen or heard from by her family, but now, new details in the case could lead police to more answers surrounding her disappearance.

On Thursday, Crimestoppers GNO announced 2 people were wanted for questioning in connection to the case.

NOPD is seeking 56-year-old Etienne Defelice and 43-year-old Michael Hearty as the persons of interest in the missing person investigation.

Reports show that 44-year-old Becky Hendrix was reported missing on January 19.

According to law enforcement, Defelice and Hearty are not sought on criminal charges at the moment, but police believe the individuals could have information on her whereabouts.

NOPD asks anyone with any information on the location of the individuals to immediately notify First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at 821-1111 or Sergeant Terrence Hilliard directly at 504-658-6403.