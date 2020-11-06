NOPD: 4 shot, 2 killed in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS – Four people were shot and two of the shooting victims died this afternoon in the Hollygrove neighborhood, according to the NOPD.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Belfast Street. Initial reports by the NOPD indicated that four people had been shot.

Within minutes, an NOPD spokesperson confirmed that two of the shooting victims had died of their injuries.

No further information is available at this time. Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this breaking story.