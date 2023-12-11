SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Wildlife Federation will honor those who have significantly contributed to protecting Louisiana’s natural resources in 2023.

(Source: Louisiana Wildlife Federation)

Now it’s time to nominate your favorite conservationist for one of the prestigious awards. Honorees will receive a handsome wildlife statuette at the Louisiana Wildlife Federation banquet on Apr. 12, 2024.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 4, 2024.

If you know a person, organization, or business that works hard to protect Louisiana’s natural resources, consider nominating in one of the following categories:

Professional: outstanding accomplishments by a person who, in a compensated professional capacity, has made a significant contribution to the management, enhancement, or protection of Louisiana’s fish, wildlife, air, water, soil or forest resources, or related recreational opportunities.

Volunteer: outstanding achievement during the year in the management, enhancement, or protection of Louisiana’s fish, wildlife, air, water, soil, or forest resources or related recreational opportunities by a person acting in a volunteer capacity.

Business: significant achievement by a business in pollution abatement, land use planning and management, conservation education/awareness, habitat stewardship, including providing lands for wildlife conservation and public recreation, etc. (This category is to honor a company, not an individual person.)

Educator: outstanding performance in conservation education by a professional or volunteer. Instructors of hunter safety and outdoor ethics are eligible in this category as are teachers of the natural sciences, fish and wildlife management, environmental design and management, various aspects of environmental education, etc. Emphasis should be on teaching and working with students or the public rather than on research or administration.

Organization: outstanding conservation achievement by a state or local organization, including but not limited to civic organizations, environmental groups, sportsmen’s clubs, garden clubs, etc., in addressing significant natural resource management and environmental quality challenges. In special cases where government agencies or institutions have accomplished extraordinary work above and beyond their normal responsibilities, such organizations will be given consideration for this award.

Communications: outstanding work by a writer, reporter, radio or TV broadcaster, photographer, artist, cartoonist, radio or TV station, newspaper, website, or other publication in creating public awareness of the importance of environmental quality and natural resource conservation or making a significant contribution toward the solution of a major conservation problem in the state.

Elected official: outstanding conservation achievement by a local, state, or federal elected official. All Louisiana elected officials, except the Governor, are eligible in this category.

Youth: outstanding conservation work by a youngster (18 years of age or younger). The winner should have demonstrated leadership and accomplishment in any phase of conservation.

Youth organization: outstanding conservation work by a youth group (18 years of age or younger) in addressing significant natural resource management and environmental quality challenges in any phase of conservation or related recreational opportunities.

Conservationist of the Year: outstanding overall conservation achievement. The judging committee selects this award recipient from among the category recipients. Nominations are not accepted for this award.

Lifetime Achievement: this prestigious honor is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and sustained contributions to the field of wildlife conservation. Only one award may be given each year. Nominees must have a minimum of 20 years of recent active and impactful involvement in wildlife conservation efforts within the state of Louisiana. The award is not given for posthumous work or outcomes. Nominees can be any individual from diverse backgrounds, including conservationists, researchers, educators, policy advocates, or community leaders.