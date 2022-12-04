NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Friday (Dec. 2nd) French President Emmanuel Macron stops by NOMA with an energetic speech applauding the bond between France and Louisiana.

President Macron is passionate about keeping the French language alive in the United States and he sent a clear message tonight at NOMA – announcing the creation of a fund that will support the teaching of French in schools across the United States.

This is a milestone for CODOFIL, “The Council for the development of French in Louisiana,” an organization dedicated to immersion programs and promoting the Francophone culture.

The French President said that from the moment he arrived in New Orleans, he felt at home.

He was greeted at NOMA with a song sung to him In French by Zachary Richard.

Noting that it had been a long time since the last French President visited New Orleans, he said his heart was filled with gratitude for the warm welcome he felt in the city.

Former New Orleans Mayor, and current Sr. Advisor to the U.S. President, Mitch Landrieu, was thrilled with the announcement at NOMA., commenting on how important the Francophone culture has always been to Louisiana.

President Macron’s speech ended with, “Viva la France, viva la Louisiane and Laissez les bons temps rouler!”