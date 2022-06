NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 19, the New Orleans Museum of Arts announced that they will celebrate Juneteenth with free admission to the public.

Juneteenth will be celebrated with activities to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

There will be special programs, performances, guided tours, and art-making activities for all ages.

Free admission will be from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

You can register here.