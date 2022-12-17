NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy holidays, Louisiana!
As we move into the holiday season, many people and groups are offering gifts to those in need. And if you’d like to join in that giving spirt, we’ve got ways you can do that too!
Hosting a giveaway you want us to add to the list? Email us at digitalproducers@wgno.com with the subject line “Holiday Toy Giveaways.”
Saturday, December 17th
Orleans Parish
New Orleans Recreation Development Commission Annual Drive-Thru Toy Drive
- Starting at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
- Lafitte Greenway
- Free clothing for kids will be available as well
- Sponsored by Wright & Gray Trial Lawyers
DePaul Community Health Centers, Toys for Tots
- Starting at 10:00 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Thrive Community Center, 3600 Desire Parkway
- Toys will be given away on a first-come-first-served basis.
- Thrive Community Center and community partners
Trombone Shorty Foundation, Prima Foundation & Warren Easton Present Annual “Toys from Troy”
- Starting at 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- Warren Easton High School
- Any child who attends will receive a free toy
- Refreshments and photos with Santa will be available
- Sponsored by the Gia Maione Prima Foundation, JP Morgan Chase and Parkway Bakery & Tavern.
St. Charles Parish
“Amber’s Reason for the Season” Toy Drive
- Starting at 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 pm
- American Legion Hall, 424 Clayton Drive, Narco, La 70079
- Refreshments, a craft station and photos with Santa will be available
- Sponsored by Dat Dads Club
St. John Parish
St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Toy for Tots
- Starting at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
- Westbank Safety Complex, La-18, Edgard La.
- Photos with Santa will be available
- Sponsored by Toys for Tots
- Starting at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
- LBJ Training Center, 947 Cambridge, LaPlace, La.
- Photos with Santa will be available
- Sponsored by Toys for Tots
Those interested in giving back after the recent tornadoes throughout Louisiana this holiday season can donate unwrapped toys, cleaning supplies, and toiletries at Zea’s Rotisserie and Bar Locations:
- 1121 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA
- 5080 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA
- 1655 Hickory Ave., Harahan, LA
- 4450 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA
- 1325 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, LA