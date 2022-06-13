(WSYR – TV) — A house fire occurred on Dutchman Drive in Baldwinsville this morning, according to the Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department.

All residents in the house made it out safe and there are no injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is still not confirmed.

“We believe it started on the exterior, but the Onondaga County Fire Investigation are looking into that right now,” William Massaro, Deputy Chief of Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department said.

Massaro also told NewsChannel 9 that the fire reached the first and second floors of the house once they arrived. Due to strong relationships with other fire departments, the Red Cross and the Onondaga County Fire Investigation were there to assist in putting the fire out.