LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A helicopter with at least two people aboard crashed while landing Tuesday afternoon at residence in Lafayette Parish.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Denais Road.

Cpt. John Mowell said the pilot was attempting a landing at a residence when “something went wrong,” causing the helicopter to cfrash.

No injuries were reported, Mowell said.

It remains unknwon if there were any passengers onboard.