No capacity limit or masks required at this year’s Cajun Heartland State Fair

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The 33rd Annual Cajun Heartland State Fair is returning to Lafayette this weekend.

It was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19, but it’s making a big return on May 27.

“We couldn’t have it last year. We ended up canceling last year because of COVID ramping up at the time. So we’ve been doing a lot of planning and getting ready. With some of the restrictions loosening, it’s made it viable to have a wonderful fair this year,” Cajun Dome Marketing Director Casey White said.

White says because the fair is outside, there’s no capacity limit for how many people will be able to attend.

Masks are not required either.

If you’re standing in line for rides or food, you’ll see stickers advising people to stay socially distant, and rides will also be cleaned more often that past years.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the COVID situation, and we felt that with the restrictions that have been loosening, it was a viable time to be able to host our event. It is mostly outdoors, so there’s plenty of room to social distance, enjoy the rides, have some food, have a picnic on the grounds. Essentially, we felt that it was a safe environment in order to have this event this year,” White added.

In 2019, she says over 40,000 people attended the fair, and they’re ready for crowds that large this year too.

“We’re hoping that people want to come out and have a good time. Hopefully we’ll see similar numbers, if not more, because people are ready to get out and enjoy some time with their family,” she told News Ten.

The Cajun Heartland State Fair will be at the Cajun Dome this weekend as well as next weekend.