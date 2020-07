BATON ROUGE – A new state law shields schools and colleges from most civil lawsuits if a student or teacher contracts COVID-19.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed the new liability limitations into law on July 8.

The measure will keep people exposed to COVID-19 at a school or school facility from being able to sue for damages unless they can prove negligence or reckless misconduct.

The law is retroactive to March 11, 2020.