BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is one of three states that will get money to make it easier for SNAP recipients to buy healthier foods.

Louisiana will receive $9.5 million to test a model encouraging SNAP households to buy fruits and vegetables. The model is called an electronic healthy incentives pilot (eHIP).

SNAP participants will get 30 cents for every dollar of SNAP benefits spent on fruits and vegetables loaded back onto their EBT cards. The rebate can be redeemed during any future purchase of SNAP-eligible food, up to $25 per month.

“In Louisiana, we are always looking for additional ways to help strengthen families and support our neighbors in need. Increasing access to fruits and vegetables through SNAP healthy incentives is another part of that effort,” said Terri Ricks, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

The program is expected to launch in August 2024.

The two other pilot states are Colorado and Washington.