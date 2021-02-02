New SNAP benefits schedule to distribute benefits more evenly throughout the month

(KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is beginning a three-month process of transitioning its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits schedule to distribute benefits more evenly throughout each month.

Rather than receiving their benefits during the 1st through 14th of each month, SNAP households will soon receive them between the 1st and 23rd of each month, DCFS announced.

The new regular schedule, which will go into effect in February 1, 2021, will allow for more even stocking and staffing at grocery stores and more consistent access to a variety of foods for shoppers, as households typically do their shopping on or shortly after the day their benefits are issued.

Over the next three months, SNAP issuance dates will transition to the new schedule, with no recipient going more than 40 days between monthly issuances, per federal regulations.

Recipients who are elderly or disabled will continue to receive their benefits on the 1st through the 4th of each month.

Other recipients’ issuance dates will shift according to the following schedule:

Last Digit of Social Security NumberOld Schedule*Nov. 2020Dec. 2020Jan. 2021Feb. 2021 and thereafter
Elderly or Disabled1st-4th1st1st-4th1st-4th1st-4th
05th1st5th5th5th
16th1st6th7th7th
27th1st7th8th9th
38th1st8th10th11th
49th1st9th11th13th
510th1st10th13th15th
611th1st10th14th17th
712th1st10th16th19th
813th1st10th17th21st
914th1st10th18th23rd

