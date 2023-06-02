LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A new fast-growing burger franchise will be opening a location in Lafayette soon.

Smalls Sliders is a Baton Rouge-based burger chain that specializes in cooked-to-order sliders and milkshakes. With eight locations throughout Louisiana, Lafayette is soon to be next.

Smalls Sliders uses recycled shipping containers to house its distinctive locations. The process began in Lafayette on May 4 when a crane placed the shipping container onto the lot at 4611 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The recycled shipping container, called a “can,” will be added onto and renovated into a restaurant offering patio dining as well as a drive-through option.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Lafayette local Cody Vercher who says that he thinks Small Sliders will provide Acadiana with a standout business culture and dining experience. He also expects that in future years there will be multiple Small Sliders locations in the Acadiana area for residents to enjoy.

The restaurant is expected to open for business this July.