New Orleans TV anchor’s husband is suing FAA, a year after her death

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Many of us remember that tragic day when TV anchor, Nancy Parker was killed in a plane crash. On the first anniversary of her death, there is news that Parker’s husband is suing the FAA for $23 million.

While on assignment, the New Orleans TV anchor was killed when the plane she was reporting from crashed. The pilot also sustained fatal injuries.

Parker’s husband, Glen Boyd says that the Federal Aviation Administration played a negligent role in her death, which is why he is suing for millions of dollars in compensation.

Ten days ago, Boyd filed the lawsuit, claiming that the FAA failed to follow regulations surrounding the Aerotek Pitts S-2B aircraft. Boyd claims that the local FAA officials knew that the two-person stunt plane “had a lengthy and well-known history of issues.”

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated when the situation progresses.