NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Record-breaking 16-year old International High School of New Orleans senior, Dennis “Maliq” Barnes officially made his college choice.

Barnes selected Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

To date, Barnes has set the all-time record for the total dollars in scholarship awards with more than $10.1 million dollars in offers to more than 150 American colleges and Universities. Barnes had been accepted into 188 universities, and his total dollars in scholarship offers is more than any college-bound senior in U.S. history.

“For what I’m trying to do with my undergrad, I want to do Computer Science. Cornell is best. I have done my research and that is something that appealed to me,” Barnes said.

His family is not surprised at his scholarly accomplishments.

“He was a smart kid. At one and a half years old he worked a DVR/VCR. Very inquisitive, always on point with everything and had it together,” His mother Reba Barnes said.

His schools—The International School of New Orleans recognized and helped nurture his bright mind.

“He is definitely a bright star and I know as he moves on to college, he will shine even brighter,” Dr. Adierah Berger, Head of School at International School of New Orleans said.

He planes to pursue a dual undergraduate degree in Computer Science/Criminal Justice. He has been dually enrolled at Southern University of New Orleans for the past two years pursuing college credits while completing his high school diploma at IHSNO.

As for the tough college decision, he weighed all hundred plus options.

“I will say this, I am a sponge, people give me advice all the time. A lot of people have been in my ear, but I take it all into consideration when making decisions,” Barnes said.

“Keeping my education a priority. My parents have always preached keep the education in me,” he said.

His high school graduation ceremony is set for May 24th at Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in St. Bernard Parish.

