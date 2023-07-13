NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A USS Oklahoma sailor from New Orleans who was killed during World War II has been accounted for and will be buried this year.

According to officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Navy Ship’s Cook First Class Clarence Thompson, 42, was accounted for on Oct. 14, 2021.

DPAA officials said Thompson was assigned to the USS Oklahoma battleship on Dec. 7, 1941. The ship was attacked by Japanese aircrafts at Pearl Harbor and capsized due to multiple torpedo hits.

They said the attack killed 429 crewmen, including Thomspon.

Remains of the crew were recovered by Navy personnel from December 1941 to June 1944 and interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

In September 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains from the cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. This was done as part of an effort to recover and identify U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, DPAA officials said.

At that time, 35 men from the USS Oklahoma could be identified, they said. The remains of the unidentified were buried at the National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, by members of the AGRS.

According to DPAA representatives, Thompson and the others who could not be identified were officially classified as non-recoverable by a military board in October of 1949.

They also said their personnel exhumed those who could not be identified from the USS Oklahoma from the Punchbowl between June and November of 2015.

DPAA scientists worked with scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System to identify Thompson’s remains. Dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome analyses were used throughout the process.

A rosette will appear next to Thompson’s name on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl to show he’s been accounted for.

He will be buried on Aug. 25, 2023, in Slidell, according to DPAA officials.

Latest Posts