ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked New Orleans as the 43rd most “unfaithful city” in the country.

Two more Louisiana towns made the cut , but on the other end of the spectrum. Baton Rouge, is our nation’s 180th most “faithful” town, and Shreveport ranks as 120th.

According to the website, the study’s Infidelity Index was developed using information from the U.S. Census Bureau as well as separation rates, relationship satisfaction, cheating intent, and available “affair activities.”

Who’s most unfaithful?

The most unfaithful cities in the nation were also ranked in the research, with three Texas cities topping the list. Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston were the three most unfaithful cities in the nation, according to their rankings.

Who’s most faithful?

California tops in high fidelity with 4 cities; Pasadena, Torrance, and Roseville, and Visalia.