New Orleans priest denies ‘appalling allegations’ of child molestation

NEW ORLEANS — A day after a lawsuit was filed alleging a New Orleans priest raped and assaulted a 10-year-old boy during a church retreat in Montgomery, Ala., in 2008, Rev. John Asare-Dankwah has issued an official statement in response to the allegations.

At the time of the incident in question, Rev. John Asare-Dankwah worked at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Broadmoor. The Archdiocese of New Orleans has suspended Rev. Asare-Dankwah from his duties, which includes leading his congregation at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Treme, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Rev. Asare-Dankwah’s statement reads:

“I am deeply saddened and appalled by the allegations that I’ve just been made aware of. These allegations are false. I have never harmed anyone in my service to God – particularly any child – and I am prepared to fight vigorously to clear my name that I’ve worked for nearly three decades building trust as a man of God. The only time I have been to Alabama is to visit a friend; I have never been to the state in conjunction with any religious retreat.

“I am deeply concerned for this young man and remain prayerful for he and his family. I know God is faithful and that the truth will prevail.”

According to the statement received by WGNO from the Davillier Law Group, Asare-Dankwah has not officially engaged the law firm to represent him at this time.

Instead, the law firm was authorized to release the statement by the accused, who is currently out of the country.