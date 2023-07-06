NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Garrett Temple.

Temple, 6-5, 195, appeared in 84 games (16 starts) over two seasons with New Orleans, averaging 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 15.0 minutes per contest.

Temple holds averages of 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 716 games over his 13-year NBA career with Houston, Sacramento, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Washington, Memphis, the LA Clippers, Brooklyn, Chicago, and New Orleans.

{Courtesy: New Orleans Pelicans}