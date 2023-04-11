NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The University of New Orleans has welcomed Trelanne Powell as the school’s new women’s basketball coach, officials announced Tuesday.

Powell comes to the Privateers from Tuskegee University in Alabama where in her last season, she led the Golden Tigers to a 26-4 record and was named Coach of the Year by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. This also included being undefeated 20-0 in conference play and winning the postseason conference championship.

Prior to her coaching career, Powell played at Hiawassee Community College from 2000-02 and later transferred to Columbus State University where she graduated in 2004.

“This is an incredibly amazing opportunity,” said Powell. “Any time you are chosen to lead young people in any arena is a testament to something you’ve accomplished. I can’t wait to get to work and start this new chapter. I’m so grateful to be the next head women’s basketball coach at New Orleans.”

Powell will be UNO’s sixth women’s head coach in program history, replacing outgoing coach Keeshawn Davenport.

