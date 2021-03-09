New Orleans man arrested after toddler accidentally shoots herself

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, March 9, the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested 41-year-old Barry Frelix, in the investigation of an accidental shooting.

The incident in question happened on February 25, in the 6000 block of Downman Road.

At about 10:55 p.m. on February 25, NOPD Seventh District detectives responded to an initial call that a 3-year-old juvenile female, identified as Brelix’s daughter, had sustained a gunshot wound.

Officers learned that the victim had been transported via private conveyance to a local hospital for treatment.

Through investigation, NOPD detectives determined the shooting to be accidental.

The victim is believed to have located a firearm in the home and to have discharged the weapon, shooting herself in the hand. Officials say this injury is non-fatal.

After questioning Frelix, detectives determined that the information he provided was not factual. Based on these determinations, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Frelix.

Frelix was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count each of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Special Victims Section Child Abuse Division detectives at 504-658-5267.