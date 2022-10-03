Grown in one guy's backyard, it's the tallest on earth

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On a chilly day in a New Orleans backyard, Jack Sweeney’s got a garden.

With a miracle in Mid-City that just popped up between the peppers and tomatoes.

It’s his okra plant.

It’s a super-sized, super-structure.

A tall tower of inspiration and all-natural fertilizer.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood sees that it’s taller than Jack’s house

It was fifteen feet tall when Bill Wood got a look at it.

Officially breaking the record at 16.4 feet, according to the Guinness World Records folks.

It’s a skyscraper of a stalk.

So tall, Jack had to tie twine to the top to bend it down so he could pick the okra pods from the top.

Bill Wood says, “It’s as if you’re deep-sea fishing for okra.”

Jack Sweeney says, “Yeah, a little bit.”

When he’s not in the garden, Jack is at the office.

He’s a 24-year-old environmentalist at a New Orleans non-profit. He’s got a degree in political science and French and he figures he’s about to add a new line to his resume.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bill Wood asks, “You believe the world’s tallest stalk of okra?

Jack says, “I do, I do.”

“This is Big Okra, you know, he’s the boss, he’s Big Okra,” Jack says.

Big Okra is a high rise of hope.

And a survivor of a hurricane and a cold winter.

It tells a tale.

It’s the story that once upon a time, there was Jack and the Okra Stalk.