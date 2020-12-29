New Orleans Airport wins excellence award

Louis Armstrong International (MSY), is nearly deserted in this photograph by WGNOS’s Susan Roesgen, May 9, 2020

NEW ORLEANS—In just its first year of operation, and despite the restrictions from Covid-19 during that same period, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) has received awards for excellence from the global trade representative of the world’s airport authorities.

The airport was recognized during the virtual 2020 Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience (MarComCX) Awards last week.

The awards were given across several categories, including Overall Public Relations Programs for Medium Airports for its work surrounding the opening of the new terminal in November 2019 and for Best in Airport Partnerships for its partnership with 23 other airports for the virtual JetStream Music Festival hosted by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in May.

This work was led by MSY’s Communications and Marketing department, and they were also finalists in three other award categories including print communications, video/film productions, and websites.

“It is an honor to have our communications and marketing team recognized alongside our peers in the airport industry—especially for their tremendous efforts surrounding the opening of our new terminal,” said the airport’s director of aviation, Kevin Dolliole. “I am proud of their work and the work of the entire MSY team.”