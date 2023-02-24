DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that showcases Ascension Parish among other locales in Louisiana is now on Netflix. “We have a Ghost” launched for streaming on Friday, Feb. 24.

The movie stars David Harbour, New Orleans native Anthony Mackie and Jahi Di’Allo Winston. It also features Jennifer Coolidge and Tig Notaro.

Harbour plays a ghost named Ernest. Netflix teased the film as: “Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

“We Have a Ghost” was filmed in Donaldsonville in 2021. Viewers should keep an eye out for the Lemann Building, Louisiana Square, Midway Grocery and Cabahanosse, according to assistant location manager Aquiles Montalvo. All of those landmarks are seen during a chase sequence along Mississippi Street and Railroad Avenue.

The movie also filmed in other parts of Louisiana including New Orleans, Laplace and Metairie. Montalvo said some of the other notable locations seen include:

Exterior of a Victorian house (Hero House), corner of Marengo and Daneel streets in New Orleans

Interior of a Victorian house (Hero House), Roundtable Club, 6330 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

Frostop, 411 E. Airline Hwy., Laplace

Cathay Imperial, 6501 Airline Drive, Metairie

Montalvo said “set builds were done at the St. John the Baptist Community Center and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.”

Filming for “We Have a Ghost” had delays due to Hurricane Ida. According to Montalvo, “filming was taking place in Donaldsonville at the time, and the decision to pull out was made very quickly.” All equipment and vehicles were taken to New Orleans during Hurricane Ida, and it would be at least a month before filming would resume in Donaldsonville, said Montalvo.

Montalvo spoke kindly of Donaldsonville saying, “It was very warming to see everyone’s intrigue and fascination with the process, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. They are a resilient bunch!”

According to IMDb, “We Have a Ghost” is rated PG-13 and has a run time of 2 hours and 6 minutes.