New Louisiana law requires installation of cameras in certain classrooms at request of parents

LOUISIANA — Governor John Bel Edwards has signed a number of bills into law from the 2021 Regular Legislative Session, including one that would allow cameras in certain classrooms at the request of parents and guardians.

Act 456 requires Louisiana primary and secondary schools to adopt policies for the installation of video cameras in classrooms, excluding changing rooms and restrooms. The video cameras would record both video and audio and would be retained for at least a month.

Additionally, the law requires written notice of the camera installed to those entering the classroom, including teachers, students, parents, and visitors.

