BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Act 457 makes it illegal to create and distribute deepfakes depicting anyone engaging in sexual acts without their consent, especially minors.

Deepfakes use artificial intelligence to take someone’s likeness, audio and visual, and puts it onto someone else’s body.

“It’s basically porn, is basically what it is. This prohibits the, um, manufacturing and distribution of stuff like that, and it also um, when it comes to juveniles or minors the penalties for doing this are increased significantly,” says Bossier Parrish Sheriffs Office, Lieutenant Matt Gaydos.

Those who violate Act 457 could be sentenced to five to twenty years in prison with hard labor, without parole, probation, or suspension.

They could also receive a fine of no less than ten thousand dollars.

The new Louisiana legislation fighting the use of deepfake was signed by John Bell Edwards and goes into effect on August first.

Lieutenant Gaydos says if you do find a deepfake of yourself or someone you know report it immediately by calling your local law enforcement agency.