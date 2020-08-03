New Louisiana law limits gun restrictions

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– As of August 1, local governments cannot impose gun restrictions for businesses and buildings tougher than what Louisiana law states.

For instance, your city alderman can’t make rules stopping you from conceal carrying in a store within its jurisdiction if Louisiana law says it’s allowed. Marc Mouton, a local gun vendor, said this will prevent any confusion.

“A lot of municipalities attempted to do that, so you had one set of laws in one parish and another set of laws in another parish, it was very confusing especially for law enforcement,” Mouton said. “So now we know that the state law is going to be the law of the land, if you will, and local governments are going to have to abide by it.”

House Bill 140 does not apply to places like the courthouse or city hall. Mouton said as a permit holder you have to know where you can and cannot carry.

“You have to make sure you are not violating any of the rules before you go in there,” Mouton said. “Law enforcement takes a very dim view when you’re carrying a gun into a place where clearly you are not supposed to do it.”

Mouton said most of the people who have purchased from him are people who never though they would ever own a firearm.

“What I like is that the majority of those people are going to go to a conceal class or a training class or to a firearm class and learn how to shoot the gun,” Mouton said. “That’s the most important part of it. You have the gun, you know how to use it, hopefully you never do, but at least you know what to do if something happens.”