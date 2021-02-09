New Lafayette-based PAC targets Higgins for role in Capitol riot, calls for his resignation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A newly-formed political action committee (PAC) is taking to the airwaves to attack Rep. Clay Higgins for his role in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 and is calling for his resignation.

Blackthorn PAC, LLC, was formed by Lafayette-based businessman Ken Miller shortly after the events of the insurrection.

“There are no words for what happened that day,” Miller said in a press release. “It was like these people were storming the doors of my own house or my church. The level of shame, sadness, and anger was just too much. So I decided then and there to make sure what happened that day does not get swept under the rug.”

Miller said Higgins is an “obvious first choice for Blackthorn’s first ad” and hopes it will force Higgins to answer for his words and actions.

“This is not a party of small-government conservatism anymore but of anti-government anarchism,” he said. “This is the conversation I hope this ad, and the ones to follow, sparks among neighbors all over the country. It is the conversation we are having here. That is, can someone who is so far out there actually do anything for constituents like create jobs and fix our roads? I don’t see how that is possible.”

Blackthorn’s mission, according to its press release, is to “shed light on the dangerous rhetoric and actions of elected leaders like Congressman Higgins, donors, and voters who continue their support for those among their ranks and who would rather see America crumble than fulfill the promise of a more perfect union.”