NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Naveah McBridge was last seen by family around 3 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 600 block of Exey Drive.

She was wearing a pink shirt and pink and black tights, police said.

Naveah is about 4’5 and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.