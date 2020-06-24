New Iberia mother who spent ‘last’ burying first son over weekend, needs help burying second son

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) For the second time in less than a week, a New Iberia mother is having to bury a son.

Shaquita Clark says losing both sons to gun violence, a week apart, is a mother’s worst nightmare.

“The pain is so unreal right now. God has given me the greatest test in the world.”

13-year-old Demarcus Domond Brown, Jr.and his 18-year-old step-brother Tre’jon Norman were both victims of a drive-by shooting on June 14 in the 500 block of Johnston Street in New Iberia.

Brown Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norman died Sunday, June 21, his mother Lisa Norman-Milton confirmed.

The family had just buried Brown Jr. (obit) when news that Norman had taken a turn for the worse was delivered. He died a short while later.

Now the families are having to plan a second funeral and say they need help.

“We spent everything we had to bury my 13-year-old.”

A GoFundMe has been created and circulated with the permission of the Clark family to help with funeral expenses for Norman.