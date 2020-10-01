New guidelines increase SNAP benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The U.S. Department of Agriculture adjusted it’s cost of living which will allow more people to apply for SNAP benefits and those receiving benefits will get an increase.

The following chart shows an increase of benefits each year:

Household Size Oct. 1, 2019 Oct. 1, 2020 Change

1 $194 $204 $10

2 $355 $374 $19

3 $509 $535 $26

4 $646 $680 $34

5 $768 $807 $39

6 $921 $969 $48

7 $1,018 $1,071 $53

8 $1,164 $1,224 $60

Each additional person + $146 + $153 $7

What changes?

Monthly allotments and deductions are what change and according to SNAP, “the monthly standard deduction is increasing by $3 per month and the shelter cap value will increase by $17 to $586. As a result of these increases, some SNAP clients who are not currently receiving the monthly maximum or minimum allotment may see an increase in their monthly benefits beginning October 1.”

Income eligibility deductions are also changing.

The maximum homeless shelter deduction has been changed from $156.74 to max of $147.55.

The following shows gross and net monthly income limits for households:

Household Size Maximum Gross

1 $1,383

2 $1,868

3 $2,353

4 $2,839

5 $3,324

6 $3,809

7 $4,295

8 $4,780

Each additional person + $486

More information on increased SNAP benefits can be found here.

