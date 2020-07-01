New concern over ‘superspreaders’ as COVID-19 cases in Louisiana grow

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – COVID-19 cases in people between the ages of 18 and 29 in Louisiana are now passed 11,000.

“I think it’s just because we tend to think that we are maybe not immune, but we are less affected by it, but that’s not true because if we don’t know we have it and we go visit our grandparents or somebody else with underlying conditions, we can be spreading it around,” said Miss Louisiana Teen USA Sydney Taylor.

The LSU student and her boyfriend, Livingston Parish native and American Idol winner Laine Hardy, are both in quarantine with the virus after being around friends who tested positive.



The CDC is now concerned about what’s called Superspreading events. It’s when a person, who doesn’t know they have the virus, goes to a public place without the proper prevention protection like a mask and spreads the virus. It’s what happened in Tigerland earlier this month causing this area to become a COVID cluster.

Please remember the pandemic is not over, and in fact, is now impacting college students at a higher rate than before. We want our fall semester to be as normal as possible, but we all play a role in making that happen. #MaskUpLSU pic.twitter.com/3pMjkq05fd — LSU (@LSU) June 29, 2020

LSU posted on Twitter encouraging students to wear masks. Southern University posted directions on how to make a face covering from a t-shirt.



The CDC’s Dr. Jay Butler said younger people aren’t as healthy as they think they are, pointing out the high rate of obesity in the age group.

“Spreading the awareness, wearing our masks, and practicing social distancing in our age group,” Taylor said.