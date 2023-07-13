LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Texas-based chicken franchise will be opening their first Louisiana location in Lafayette.

Super Chix, a new chicken-based franchise, will be opening in construction happening near Tap Room at the 2000 Block of Kaliste Saloom Road & Camellia Blvd.

“This is not a restaurant. This is an obsession,” the company’s website says. “And we have a problem.”

The restaurant “obsessed with chicken,” was founded by Nick Ouimet and opened their first location in Dallas in 2014. They offer a premium, fast-casual dining experience. The company focuses on fresh, high-quality offerings of crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned fries.

The menu also includes fresh salads and store made premium frozen custard with a variety of rotating flavors and kids meals.

Super Chix is part of Power Brands Hospitality Group (PBHG), which also owns a number of favorites around Lafayette like Five Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Cinnabon and Schlotzsky’s.

According to Developing Lafayette, the 8,000-square-foot building that will house Super Chix is under construction and will also house other tenants. The shell construction is set to be completed in September, when Super Chix and other tenants will begin their builds.

Four more locations are planned for the state in Jefferson Parish and St. Tammany Parish.