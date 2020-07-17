New BR Police Union billboards creating controversy, Mayor Broome responds

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – New billboards from the Baton Rouge Police Union are creating quite a stir in the Capital City.

The billboards refer to the rising murder rate in the area.

These are two examples of the BR Police Union billboards:



Pictures courtesy of BR Police Union

The above billboards refer to a Fox News report which says that Baton Rouge is the 5th deadliest city in the United States.

Mayor Broome responded to the BR Police Union billboards with this statement below: