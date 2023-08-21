BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 19, The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail Marker held an unveiling honoring blues singer Dr. Mable John.

Bastrop mayor Betty Alford-Olive said this new marker will mean a lot to the community.

“It’s going to mean a lot because it’s the point of identification that we have a legendary person born here, and love the idea of having been born in a small town like Bastrop. And to leave a legacy and a footprint in this town means a lot.”

Dr. Mable John is known for being one of many artists who has paved the way for blues in Northeast Louisiana. Director of the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail, Enoch Doyle Jeter, says it’s been a joy to be part of this new iconic marker.

“It’s been 43 years of presenting live music in Northeast Louisiana with Enoch’s. We always want to give something back to the community, and celebrate musicians. We are lucky that musicians from Northeast Louisiana, a lot of them are world known.”

In a previous interview, Dr. Mable John expressed her appreciation for her native town of Bastrop.

“That’s why I came back, to establish a history spot for people all over the world. And this has to become the most important city of the United States.”

Bastrop Main Street Director, Yolanda Binns, said her legacy will continue impacting the Bastrop community.

“I think this is going to be very uplifting for the city of Bastrop. Also, to let people know that if you have any musical talent, or any kind of talent , you can make it.”

“We are going to keep on doing it until we run out of people to honor. And I don’t think that is going to happen,” Jeter said.

Mayor Alford-Olive said the Morehouse Parish Courthouse was the perfect site to place the new marker.

“Tourism, people who are passing by will see it.”