CHOPIN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A tornado hit hard in Natchitoches Parish, and a family is going through the unimaginable. Their childhood home is destroyed, and now they need to rebuild. They are asking for help through GoFundMe.

Two minutes after receiving warning signals at 2:30 pm, Veronica Johnson received a text from her daughter, “Mama, I need to get to the house.” The daughter was trapped inside her camper with her grandson.

Johnson said as she ran out to help, she was faced with a wall of water.

“I couldn’t get to her; there were trees crackling all around me and debris flying, and I saw the camper lift up, and it’s like the hand of God pushed a tree down on top of it to say no, you’re not going anywhere, and saved my baby and grandson,” said Johnson.

The family was safe, and no one was injured, including Johnson’s four daughters, but the tornado took everything from them.

“We do not have house insurance to fix all of this, and we really need help. And if you can’t afford to donate, please send lots and lots of prayers because I know if we have faith, then God will help us restore our house, our home,” said Autumn Leblanc, the youngest of Johnson’s four daughters.

Veronica Johnson’s family home destroyed by a tornado

Veronica Johnson’s family home destroyed by a tornado

Veronica Johnson’s family home destroyed by a tornado

Veronica Johnson’s family home destroyed by a tornado

Veronica Johnson’s family home destroyed by a tornado

Leblanc posted a GoFundMe for her family. She says, “Our house has been in our family for 70 years was hand built by my great pawpaw(Poppie dad) and my Poppie(grandpa).”

She describes the damages as “whole roof of house, camper flipped (most of everything in there table, refrigerator, window total), our chicken coop, dog houses, damages to vehicles.”

According to the family, the National Weather Service said this is the worst case they have ever seen. An electrician will be at the house on Monday to restore power, but until then, they must find a way to remove all the trees and limbs on the house.

As the family assesses the damage, they say a tree is on the house, three of the rooms are leaking, their chicken coop is gone, and their generator is not working.

“If every person just sent a dollar, that would help. That would really help a lot,” said Johnson.