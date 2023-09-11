NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Those interested in learning more about a plan to eliminate traffic fatalities in Natchitoches are being asked to attend a series of public meetings.

The City of Natchitoches is hosting meetings that will present information while seeking input from the public on a traffic safety plan called the Natchitoches Safe Streets Action Plan.

The City of Natchitoches plans to eliminate fatalities and severe injuries that occur because of traffic issues. They also want to increase safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all.

The public meetings will take place online and in person.

Join officials from the city at the following places to be a part of the action plan:

9/12/923 – 5:30 p.m. – City Hall

9/14/23 – 5:30 p.m. – First Baptist Church on Amulet Street

9/14/23 – 7 p.m. – Trinity Baptist Church on Howard Street

For more information, visit www.natchitochessafetyplan.mysocialpinpoint.com or email natchitochessafetyplan@gmail.com