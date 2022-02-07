Natchitoches, La. (WNTZ) – Two Natchitoches Men Charged in the Murder of Joshua Lee Humphries, One Arrested, One on the Run

Natchitoches, La. – A joint investigation by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Natchitoches Police Department has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man and search for another man in connection with the murder of Joshua Lee Humphries of LaSalle Parish according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Detectives obtained criminal arrest warrants from the Tenth Judicial District Court Judge for the arrest of two suspects believed to be involved in the murder of Joshua Humphries.

James E. Morrow Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Payne Drive, Natchitoches, La., was arrested on February 2. Morrow is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on 1-Count of Unlawful Disposal of Remains and 1-count of First Degree Murder in Humphries death. Morrow remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center without bond.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Kendrick Cox, 30, height 5’6”, weight 165 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, and possibly wearing eyeglasses. Cox resided in the 100 block of Cherie Loop, Natchitoches, LA.

Cox is wanted for First Degree Murder in connection with Humphries death.

If Cox is seen, please do not approach him, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible, or Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches at 318-238-2388.

The investigation is still active and ongoing; no further information will be released at this time.