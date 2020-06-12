‘My ancestors are living vicariously through me,’ LSU students react to possible renaming of Middleton library

LSU students leaders who helped spearhead the possible name change of the lSU library say this process was very emotional.

“My ancestors are living vicariously through me,” Cambryn Crier said. “Troy H Middleton is someone that didn’t want our presence to be here, he didn’t want our voices to be heard.”

LSU students say its been a long and hard battle to get the university to rename Middleton library but now it feels closer than ever.

There’s been many before us who have fought consistently to make sure change like this happens on campus and to know that we had a hand in that, that’s unimaginable,” Gideon Adeyemo said.

Student leaders say this process has been emotional for them and feel it’s something they shouldn’t have had to fight for for so long.

“It shouldn’t be 2020 and we’re just now getting to this point,” Richala Jackson said.

The name will be changed pending board approval. Students say they hope whoever’s name is chosen to replace Middleton is black. Currently there is only one building on campus named after an African american.

“I want other buildings to be named after more people that look like me that feel my culture that relate to my culture,” Crier said.

LSU released a statement saying: “The library is a place where our students of color should feel safe as they study, learn, and congregate with their peers. Building and place names should not be a reminder of a racist past.”

Students say they hope this change comes sooner rather than later.

“You would think this is something of the past, that we wouldn’t have to really fight for them to rename the building but I guess sometimes people just need perspective,” jackson said.

The board meeting will take place June 19 at 10AM.