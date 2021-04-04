Multiple shootings spoil start to Easter Sunday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Easter Sunday began with an inauspicious start with several seemingly unrelated shootings, including a pair in the New Orleans Central Business District in the wee hours of the morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting 700 block of Canal Street, near the intersection of Royal Street, not Bourbon Street as previously reported.

Initial reports show two victims having sustained gunshot wounds.

Then around 5:23 a.m., the NOPD was called to investigate another shooting in the 10 block of Poydras Street near Spanish Plaza, in which another male victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital via Emergency Medical Service.

Gunfire first erupted in the 6500 block of Harbourview Drive, where an adult male was shot at approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday. The incident was confirmed as an aggravated battery by shooting at about 8:34 p.m.

Then just prior to midnight the NOPD responded to a shooting at intersection of Banks Street and South Carrollton Avenue.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital via EMS before he eventually succumbed to his gunshot wound and died.

All investigations are ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

