RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston has been a recipient of a federal grant for infrastructure projects.

This multi-million dollar road project aims to benefit both residents and students at Louisiana Tech University. Mayor Ronnie Walker says one major construction project involves rebuilding North Monroe Street and South Monroe Street.

“It was a series of several streets that, as I call it, jig jagged around. This straightens it out as one street that goes in the old Rock Island rail road’s beds. So, it’s a much straighter shot.”

Walker says the project also includes connecting Louisiana Tech’s campus to the downtown area. Streets include Louisiana, Texas and Dan Reneau.

“And Homer Street ,which runs north and south through the campus. We are also redoing about four blocks of that. So, we are trying to get that piece done before Tech comes back to school in the Fall.”

The project is estimated to cost $27 million, of which, $17.5 million comes from a federal grant called Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD). Walker says a partnership with Louisiana Tech allows the school to put in $700,000.

In addition to road improvements, Walker says the project will include bike trails, sidewalks and a new drainage system.

“We say a complete rebuild. It’s from the very bottom up. Because that is so important, to keep your infrastructure in great condition. In all of them, we will have a curving gutter, and all new drainage. Most of them have new water, sewer and electrical on them.”

North Monroe Street is part of phase II, and is expected to be completed by October, 2023. Dan Reneau Drive will open in the Fall, but it will be fully completed by 2024.