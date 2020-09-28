MSY receives $39M grant for taxiway construction

WASHINGTON – On September 24, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced that the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is receiving $39 million in federal funding for taxiway construction.

The sum is the total of two grants awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is one of Louisiana’s main gateways to the rest of the world. These projects enhance the airport’s infrastructure so that it better address runway traffic, improving efficiency for passengers and planes,” said Dr. Cassidy.

The $39 million will be used to extend Taxiway G to 2,765 feet to allow for a higher service volume of aircraft and reduce the delay of existing traffic.

One portion of the funding covers the third phase of construction, which consists of building 350 feet of the extension.

Another portion covers the fourth phase of the project, which consists of the construction of 1,700 feet of the extension.

The funding included more than $8.5 million in CARES Act funding to increase the federal share to 100 percent. Cassidy voted for the CARES Act earlier this year.