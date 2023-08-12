DEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On Friday, August 11, 2023, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Denny Road just south of LA Hwy 1205. This crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Terry Bourgeois of Deville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Bourgeois, was traveling north on Denny Road at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, Bourgeois failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, exited the roadway to the right, and struck a tree.

As a result of this crash, Bourgeois, who was not wearing a DOT approved helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Motorcyclists should practice safe and responsible operator behavior such as obeying speed limits, wearing a helmet, and never operating their motorcycle under any form of impairment. If motorists witness hazardous situations or possible impaired drivers, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 34 fatal crashes, resulting in 39 deaths.