WINN PARISH, La. – (WNTZ) – According to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page, around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a deadly crash on Louisiana Highway 126 that claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Homan Jr. of Goldonna.

They say Homan was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 126 on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. This action ejected Homan from the motorcycle.

Homan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains an on-going investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. If motorists witness hazardous situations they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities.