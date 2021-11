LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-10 in Lafayette Parish.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 95, according to Duson Police.

It’s remains unclear what caused the crash, and no other details were immediately available Sunday evening.

The deceased, so far, has not been identified.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said his officers are on scene to assist, however State Police will be taking over the investigation.