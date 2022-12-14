KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has identified the young mother and son killed in Tuesday’s tornado outbreak in Keithville.

The bodies of Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, and Nikolus Little, 8, were recovered following the storm that struck the Pecan Farms area of Keithville late Tuesday afternoon. The child was found in a wooded area at 10:55 p.m., while the mother’s body was found under storm debris at 3:30 a.m.

The coroner’s office says autopsies for both victims have been ordered.

The deadly tornado packed estimated winds of 130 mph, according to the preliminary results of a National Weather Service storm survey.

NWS storm survey teams headed out at first light Wednesday to begin assessing the damage caused by the line of storms that moved through the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon, killing at least two people.

The destructive storms moved through the area just before 5 p.m., with reports of a confirmed tornado on the ground near Hwy 169, not far from Four Forks in southern Caddo Parish, before heading toward Shreveport.

As of late Wednesday morning, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office believes everyone is accounted for, but deputies are still conducting welfare checks in cases where worried family members call concerned that they have not heard from their loved ones.