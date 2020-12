ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) Two people died following an early morning house fire in St. Martinville.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, it happened around 6:30 a.m. when firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of A Sam Road.

Firefighters found the victims, one in the living room and the other in a bedroom, the SFM said.

Their manner of death is still pending.

The victims are believed to be the 89-year-old homeowner and her 70-year-old son, the SFM said.