‘Mother Nature picks her spot, now she’s gonna send her the bullseye.’ Coastal residents aren’t taking chances with Hurricane Delta

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- As Hurricane Delta approaches the Louisiana coast, families are packing their valuables, boarding their homes and heading out.

Although Delcambre residents are used to the weather, some say staying behind is too risky.

Warren Grisso says he knew it was a matter of time before the next hurricane would come.

“I had a feeling after Marco, Sally and Laura that the next one would be coming right on top of us which looks like it is,” he said.

Grisso and his family are packing up and leaving everything behind. He said material things can be replaced adding that this storm is out of his control.

“It’s just one of those things. Mother Nature picks her spot, now she’s gonna send her the bullseye,” he said.

Dev Simon says he and his family are headed north. Although Hurricane Laura did not damage their home, he said he will not put his family in danger by staying behind.

“You just can’t take the chance, you know, because of the weather and the kids,” Simon said.

Anthony Mitchell says he’s considering relocating altogether. He is used to storm season but said he just can’t deal with another season of back-to-back hurricanes.

“We never unpacked since Laura because just because we knew that something would happen,” said Mitchell. “Once you start unpacking then you have to go again because you never know when you have to leave.”