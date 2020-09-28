Mother charged in death of toddler found in car

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)  The mother of a toddler found deceased inside a car Sunday afternoon in Lafayette parish has been arrested.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Natalie Broussard was arrested Monday and is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Just after 1:50 p.m. Sunday, detectives were called out to the 6900 block of Cameron Street in reference to a deceased 2-year-old inside a vehicle.

Following an investigation, Broussard was charged with negligent homicide.

